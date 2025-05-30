Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 377.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) between April 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 11, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELV is 225.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ELV on May 30, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen a -4.90% decrease in the past week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month, and a -3.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for ELV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for ELV’s stock, with a -12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $529 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $450. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ELV, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

ELV Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $397.51. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Kaye Mark, who sale 4,588 shares at the price of $424.82 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, Kaye Mark now owns 18,977 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $1,949,074 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Mark, the Officer of Elevance Health Inc, proposed sale 4,588 shares at $424.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Kaye Mark is holding shares at $1,949,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 14.24, with 5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.