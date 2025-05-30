Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESI is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESI is 224.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESI on May 30, 2025 was 3.77M shares.

ESI) stock’s latest price update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.77relation to previous closing price of 21.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Element Solutions (ESI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ESI’s Market Performance

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.91% gain in the past month and a -15.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for ESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for ESI’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ESI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

ESI Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $26.10 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 109,100 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $52,200,000 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, proposed sale 390,900 shares at $26.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding shares at $10,288,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 11.75, with 5.86 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 501.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.