Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGO is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EGO is 204.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on May 30, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 20.09, but the company has seen a 0.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) has seen a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.96% gain in the past month and a 46.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for EGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.93% for EGO’s stock, with a 19.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on May 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

EGO Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.05. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp saw 34.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 8.91, with 6.13 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 670.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.