Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA): A Technical Analysis

EDSA has 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDSA is 6.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDSA on May 30, 2025 was 20.55K shares.

EDSA) stock’s latest price update

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and provided an update on its business. During the quarter, the company completed a $15 million equity financing from healthcare-focused institutional investors, existing Edesa shareholders and insiders to support the development of the company’s vitiligo drug candidate EB06, anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody.

EDSA’s Market Performance

EDSA’s stock has fallen by -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.74% and a quarterly drop of -11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Edesa Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.66% for EDSA’s stock, with a -29.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDSA Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDSA fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0775. In addition, Edesa Biotech Inc saw 15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -58.78, with -50.92 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.