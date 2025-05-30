Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ECVT is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ECVT is 105.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ECVT’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

The stock of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 7.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that WAYNE, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, virgin sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services (“Ecovyst”), announced today that Eco Services Operations Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecovyst, has completed its acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana sulfuric acid production assets of Cornerstone Chemical Company. “We are excited to welcome the Waggaman team to Ecovyst and we look forward to working with our new colleagues as we integrate the Cornerstone assets into our existing network,” said Kurt J.

ECVT’s Market Performance

ECVT’s stock has risen by 6.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.94% and a quarterly rise of 8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Ecovyst Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECVT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ECVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECVT, setting the target price at $10.80 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

ECVT Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, Ecovyst Inc saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Whittleston Paul, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Aug 07 ’24. After this action, Whittleston Paul now owns 57,542 shares of Ecovyst Inc, valued at $50,739 using the latest closing price.

Koscinski Joseph S., the insider of Ecovyst Inc, purchase 4,807 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’24, which means that Koscinski Joseph S. is holding 544,609 shares at $30,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.64, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 116.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.