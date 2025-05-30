Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month and a -12.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for EC’s stock, with a -2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28x compared to its average ratio. EC has 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for EC is 2.06B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on May 30, 2025 was 2.64M shares.

EC stock's latest price update

The stock of Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 8.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that EC mentions that the portfolio of wind and solar energy projects acquired from Statkraft could have a total capacity of up to 1.3 GW.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EC, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

EC Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.64, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 52.79 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.