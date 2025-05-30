ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95 in comparison to its previous close of 1.58, however, the company has experienced a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that SHANGHAI, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, announced the debut of its EXP01 processor built on the RISC-V architecture at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2025 which was held from May 12-15, 2025, in Paris. Alongside this technical breakthrough, ECARX also outlined its roadmap for the next-generation MCU, deepened technical collaborations with the RISC-V ecosystem, and reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating RISC-V adoption in intelligent mobility solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ECX is 124.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ECX was 5.90M shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX’s stock has seen a -1.57% decrease for the week, with a 20.38% rise in the past month and a -27.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for ECARX Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for ECX’s stock, with a -13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.20 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ECX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2023.

ECX Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5700. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from GLY New Mobility 1. LP, who proposed sale 1,288,847 shares at the price of $1.68 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, GLY New Mobility 1. LP now owns shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $2,158,819 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Phil Jing, the Officer of ECARX Holdings Inc, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27 ’25, which means that Zhou Phil Jing is holding shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.65.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -796.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.