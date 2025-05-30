Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 325.67, but the company has seen a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust offers monthly income free from federal taxes. EVN currently trades at a -2.66% discount to NAV, and boasts strong active management with low expense ratios and diversified holdings. The fund outperforms peers and the municipal bond index, delivering superior total returns and consistent dividend growth over the past decade.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is above average at 32.79x. The 36-month beta value for ETN is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETN is 390.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on May 30, 2025 was 3.34M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stock saw an increase of 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.74% and a quarterly increase of 11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $380 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $340. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to ETN, setting the target price at $373 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ETN Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $317.78. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Thompson Dorothy C, who sale 140 shares at the price of $327.21 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Thompson Dorothy C now owns 790 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $45,809 using the latest closing price.

Monesmith Heath B., the insider of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 9,103 shares at $330.89 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Monesmith Heath B. is holding 60,675 shares at $3,012,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 20.84, with 10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.