Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) has plunged by -1.78 when compared to previous closing price of 5.91, but the company has seen a -2.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Kodak’s Q1 2025 results show flat sales, widening losses, and ongoing cash burn, despite a 24% stock price increase over the past year. The core Print segment is in decline, while the Advanced Materials & Chemicals division is the main source of growth but remains a small part of revenue. High debt, negative cash flow, and reliance on a one-time pension windfall highlight structural financial risks and limited near-term upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09x compared to its average ratio. KODK has 36-month beta value of 3.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KODK is 62.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on May 30, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK’s stock has seen a -2.76% decrease for the week, with a -7.71% drop in the past month and a -17.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for Eastman Kodak Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for KODK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Eastman Kodak Co saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from SILECK MICHAEL, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Dec 19 ’24. After this action, SILECK MICHAEL now owns 107,940 shares of Eastman Kodak Co, valued at $70,230 using the latest closing price.

Katz Philippe D, the Director of Eastman Kodak Co, purchase 6,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Katz Philippe D is holding 170,026 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Co stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value 6.47, with 2.94 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Co (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 197.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.