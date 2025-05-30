Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 14.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Eastern Bankshares (EBC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

EBC has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EBC is 193.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBC on May 30, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) has seen a 0.80% increase in the past week, with a 0.40% rise in the past month, and a -14.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for EBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for EBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18.50 based on the research report published on August 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 12th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EBC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

EBC Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc saw -12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Borgen Luis, who sale 2,348 shares at the price of $15.68 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Borgen Luis now owns 27,187 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc, valued at $36,817 using the latest closing price.

Borgen Luis, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc, sale 2,348 shares at $15.60 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Borgen Luis is holding 29,011 shares at $36,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -4.18, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 194.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.