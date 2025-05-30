Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.08 in relation to its previous close of 11.76. However, the company has experienced a 4.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that – FDA (CDER) Type C meeting held in May 2025 for DYNE-101 in DM1 and Dyne plans to provide a regulatory update following receipt of meeting minutes –

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DYN is 85.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.22% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of DYN was 2.47M shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a 4.08% increase in the past week, with a 4.44% rise in the past month, and a -7.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for DYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for DYN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DYN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to DYN, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

DYN Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -48.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Scalzo Richard William, who proposed sale 2,479 shares at the price of $11.82 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Scalzo Richard William now owns shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $29,313 using the latest closing price.

Beskrovnaya Oxana, the Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 2,589 shares at $11.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Beskrovnaya Oxana is holding shares at $30,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -0.58. Equity return is now at value -64.01, with -59.05 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -315.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.