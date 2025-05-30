Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 254.08x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DUOL is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DUOL is 37.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume for DUOL on May 30, 2025 was 942.14K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has dropped by -0.91 compared to previous close of 513.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Duolingo (DUOL). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

DUOL’s Market Performance

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 30.61% gain in the past month and a 63.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for DUOL’s stock, with a 53.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $435 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DUOL, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at 24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +27.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $515.20. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 56.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $524.70 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 72 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $5,247,039 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc, sale 3,573 shares at $528.35 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 58,223 shares at $1,887,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 7.83 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 74.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.