DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 134.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DTE is 206.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of DTE was 1.58M shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

The stock of DTE Energy Co (DTE) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month, and a 3.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for DTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for DTE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DTE Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.12. In addition, DTE Energy Co saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 7,062 shares at the price of $132.40 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 14,067 shares of DTE Energy Co, valued at $935,009 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Co stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 13.28, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Co (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, DTE Energy Co (DTE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.