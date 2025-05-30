Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has gone up by 2.93% for the week, with a 5.81% rise in the past month and a 13.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for RDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for RDY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) Right Now?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDY is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RDY is 833.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDY on May 30, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 14.56. However, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that I reiterate my strong buy rating on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories due to its attractive valuation and underappreciated growth potential beyond Revlimid. Recent results exceeded expectations, with 20% YoY revenue growth driven by acquisitions and strong performance in generics, especially in Europe and India. While Revlimid’s patent expiry poses a headwind, RDY’s robust pipeline in biosimilars and GLP-1s should offset revenue declines and support long-term growth.

RDY Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDY rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDY starting from Israeli Erez, who proposed sale 65,500 shares at the price of $82.29 back on Jul 29 ’24. After this action, Israeli Erez now owns shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR, valued at $5,390,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 18.36, with 12.81 for asset returns.

Based on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 88.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.