Dover Corp (DOV) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DOV stock has gone down by -0.89%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly plunge of -10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Dover Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for DOV’s stock, with a -4.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is above average at 10.74x. The 36-month beta value for DOV is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DOV is 136.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on May 30, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

DOV) stock’s latest price update

Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 179.68. However, the company has experienced a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dover Fueling Solutions (“DFS”), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of four new power configurations for its Wayne PWR™ DC fast charger product line ranging from 160kW to 640kW.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $217. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOV, setting the target price at $227 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.56. In addition, Dover Corp saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who proposed sale 3,228 shares at the price of $162.95 back on Apr 16 ’25. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns shares of Dover Corp, valued at $526,000 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Officer of Dover Corp, proposed sale 14,428 shares at $208.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding shares at $3,015,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 17.45, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Dover Corp (DOV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.