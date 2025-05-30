DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has decreased by -0.67 when compared to last closing price of 13.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.(“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV) The lawsuit is on behalf of individuals or entities that purchased or acquired DoubleVerify securities between November 10, 2023, and February 27, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DV is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DV is 136.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on May 30, 2025 was 2.73M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has seen a -2.19% decrease for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a -38.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.08% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of -23.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $14 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

DV Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw -30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $22.34 back on Feb 11 ’25. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 85,882 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $49,586 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 2,220 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 85,882 shares at $48,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 4.83, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 63.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 135.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.