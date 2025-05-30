Domo Inc (DOMO) Stock Sees a-1.33 Decrease

In the past week, DOMO stock has gone up by 47.60%, with a monthly gain of 66.71% and a quarterly surge of 63.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.19% for Domo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.77% for DOMO’s stock, with a 57.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

DOMO has 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOMO is 32.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on May 30, 2025 was 489.94K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) has plunged by -1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 12.79, but the company has seen a 47.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named to Parity.Org’s list of Best Companies for Equal Advancement OpportunityTM. Also known as the ParityLISTTM, this annual honor roll recognizes organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which every individual has an equal opportunity to compete and advance. Companies are rated across a comprehensive rubric covering recruitment, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specifi.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Hold” to DOMO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at 51.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +69.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +47.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Domo Inc saw 78.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Daniel Daniel David III, who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $6.44 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, Daniel Daniel David III now owns 781,400 shares of Domo Inc, valued at $772,452 using the latest closing price.

James Joshua G, the Founder and CEO of Domo Inc, purchase 77,300 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04 ’25, which means that James Joshua G is holding 116,600 shares at $502,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at 1.46.

Based on Domo Inc (DOMO), the company’s capital structure generated -2.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Domo Inc (DOMO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.