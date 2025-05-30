DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) has decreased by -8.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-02-14 that NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”)(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporates visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DHAI is also noteworthy at 0.09.

The public float for DHAI is 21.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. The average trading volume of DHAI on May 30, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

DHAI’s Market Performance

DHAI stock saw an increase of -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.70% and a quarterly increase of -53.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for DHAI’s stock, with a -79.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DHAI Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHAI rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2139. In addition, DIH Holding US Inc saw -83.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIH Holding US Inc stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.16.

Based on DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -50.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.