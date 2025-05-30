DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN): A Technical Analysis

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57x compared to its average ratio. DOCN has 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOCN is 61.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on May 30, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 28.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors need to pay close attention to DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has experienced a -2.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.14% drop in the past month, and a -34.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.98% for DOCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCN, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.02. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Saha Bratin, who sale 3,461 shares at the price of $30.20 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Saha Bratin now owns 387,334 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $104,522 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.08.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 236.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.