Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 19.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Delek US trades near the value of its Delek Logistics stake, making the refining business appear ‘free’ on a sum-of-the-parts basis. The market discounts management’s optimistic valuation due to volatile refining earnings and skepticism over mid-cycle estimates and appropriate multiples. Recent strategic moves, including asset swaps and reducing DKL ownership, have improved business separation and could unlock value over time.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for DK is 58.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.35% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of DK was 1.70M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stock saw an increase of 10.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.60% and a quarterly increase of 24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.03% for DK’s stock, with a 13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

DK Trading at 30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +52.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Yemin Ezra Uzi, who purchase 4,875 shares at the price of $15.40 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Yemin Ezra Uzi now owns 833,145 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc, valued at $75,064 using the latest closing price.

Marcogliese Richard J, the Director of Delek US Holdings Inc, purchase 1,540 shares at $14.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Marcogliese Richard J is holding 44,933 shares at $22,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

-0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -151.69, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 20.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.