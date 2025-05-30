Dayforce Inc (DAY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) is above average at 360.85x. The 36-month beta value for DAY is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DAY is 153.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of DAY on May 30, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

DAY) stock’s latest price update

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.03 in relation to its previous close of 57.68. However, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced it has been appointed as a Dayforce (NYSE: DAY) Community Partner and has launched Rimini Manage™ for Dayforce with immediate availability. Manage and Extend Dayforce with One Trusted Partner Rimini Manage for Dayforce includes services fo.

DAY’s Market Performance

Dayforce Inc (DAY) has seen a 0.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.61% gain in the past month and a -6.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for DAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for DAY’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $67 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAY reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for DAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to DAY, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

DAY Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAY rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.31. In addition, Dayforce Inc saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAY starting from Alkharrat Samer, who sale 3,966 shares at the price of $56.90 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Alkharrat Samer now owns 146,271 shares of Dayforce Inc, valued at $225,665 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dayforce Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 1.03, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Dayforce Inc (DAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 283.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Dayforce Inc (DAY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.