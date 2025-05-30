Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) has gone up by 5.20% for the week, with a 7.49% rise in the past month and a 9.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for DRI’s stock, with a 18.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DRI is 116.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.47M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 213.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-26 that Explore the exciting world of Darden Restaurants (DRI 0.16%) with our expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $215 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

DRI Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.28. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc saw 14.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from SONSTEBY CHARLES M, who sale 8,005 shares at the price of $204.56 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, SONSTEBY CHARLES M now owns 21,943 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc, valued at $1,637,467 using the latest closing price.

Charles Sonsteby, the Director of Darden Restaurants, Inc, proposed sale 8,005 shares at $204.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that Charles Sonsteby is holding shares at $1,637,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 48.22, with 8.84 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 39.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 179.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.