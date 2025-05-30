CureVac N.V (CVAC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) is 5.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVAC is 2.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVAC is 93.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CVAC’s average trading volume was 656.92K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CureVac N.V (NASDAQ: CVAC) has increased by 4.28 when compared to last closing price of 4.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that U.S. FDA clears lung cancer IND for CVHNLC, a proprietary off-the-shelf candidate targeting squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNCLC), with clinical study expected to begin H2 2025; Clinical Trial Application filed in Europe with decision expected in Q2 2025 Glioblastoma study fully enrolled with Part B of Phase 1 CVGBM trial completing enrolment in Q1 2025; go/no-go decision on moving to Phase 2 planned for H2 2025 First urinary tract infection vaccine moving forward with U.S. IND filing planned for H2 2025 Core mRNA patents upheld as European Patent Office confirmed validity of two key patents in amended form; infringement hearing against BioNTech/Pfizer before the Regional Court Düsseldorf set for July 1, 2025 Strong cash and cash equivalents position of €438.3 million as of March 31, 2025; reaffirming expected cash runway into 2028 TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq:CVAC), a pioneering multinational biotech company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger RNA (mRNA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provided a business update.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CureVac N.V (CVAC) has seen a 18.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.16% gain in the past month and a 51.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.54% for CVAC’s stock, with a 43.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $4 based on the research report published on April 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CVAC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at 38.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +30.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, CureVac N.V saw 35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVAC starting from Thaminda Ramanayake, who proposed sale 6,986 shares at the price of $3.34 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Thaminda Ramanayake now owns shares of CureVac N.V, valued at $23,316 using the latest closing price.

Myriam Mendila, the affiliate of CureVac N.V, proposed sale 17,839 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07 ’25, which means that Myriam Mendila is holding shares at $88,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 34.46, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on CureVac N.V (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 209.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CureVac N.V (CVAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.