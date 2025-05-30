Creative Realities Inc (CREX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) has decreased by -6.45 when compared to last closing price of 3.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Here is how Wireless Ronin Technologies Inc. (CREX) and CyberArk (CYBR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CREX is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CREX is 7.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CREX’s average trading volume was 83.22K shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

The stock of Creative Realities Inc (CREX) has seen a 31.28% increase in the past week, with a 70.59% rise in the past month, and a 51.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for CREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.56% for CREX’s stock, with a 5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CREX Trading at 66.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +75.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX rose by +31.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Creative Realities Inc saw 30.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.11, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Creative Realities Inc (CREX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Creative Realities Inc (CREX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.