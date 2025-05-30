CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) has jumped by 6.62 compared to previous close of 2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that LAS VEGAS, NV, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. This compares to a net income of $4.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CPSH is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPSH is 11.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for CPSH on May 30, 2025 was 79.76K shares.

CPSH’s Market Performance

CPSH stock saw an increase of 29.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 98.70% and a quarterly increase of 100.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.54% for CPSH’s stock, with a 91.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPSH Trading at 71.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +97.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSH rose by +29.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, CPS Technologies Corporation saw 90.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSH starting from Mackey Brian T, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Mackey Brian T now owns 7,500 shares of CPS Technologies Corporation, valued at $11,627 using the latest closing price.

Mackey Brian T, the President & CEO of CPS Technologies Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Mackey Brian T is holding 15,000 shares at $11,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPS Technologies Corporation stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -18.07, with -14.34 for asset returns.

Based on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.