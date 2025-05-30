Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) is above average at 84.68x. The 36-month beta value for CUZ is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CUZ is 166.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on May 30, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

CUZ) stock’s latest price update

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.87relation to previous closing price of 27.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that ATLANTA, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cousins Properties Incorporated (the “Company” or “Cousins”) (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 99.987% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on June 6, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ’s stock has risen by 5.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.54% and a quarterly drop of -5.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Cousins Properties Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for CUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CUZ Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, Cousins Properties Inc saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from Roper Pamela F, who sale 7,047 shares at the price of $29.13 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, Roper Pamela F now owns 49,322 shares of Cousins Properties Inc, valued at $205,279 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the Officer of Cousins Properties Inc, proposed sale 7,047 shares at $28.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’24, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding shares at $201,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.15, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 536.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In summary, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.