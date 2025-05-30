Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Income Statement Cosmos Health delivered solid results in Q1 2025, highlighted by a significant increase in gross profit and positive performance on both an Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income basis, reflecting a meaningful turnaround in bottom-line performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COSM is 4.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COSM is 19.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COSM on May 30, 2025 was 426.38K shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stock saw an increase of -6.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.78% and a quarterly increase of -17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Cosmos Health Inc (COSM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for COSM’s stock, with a -36.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COSM Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4471. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc saw -33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 34,004 shares at the price of $0.45 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 6,158,884 shares of Cosmos Health Inc, valued at $15,217 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc, purchase 141,825 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 6,124,880 shares at $62,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.48.

Based on Cosmos Health Inc (COSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.