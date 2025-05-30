CorMedix Inc’s (CRMD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRMD stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly gain of 33.99% and a quarterly surge of 19.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for CorMedix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for CRMD’s stock, with a 30.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Right Now?

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CRMD is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRMD is 65.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.81% of that float. The average trading volume for CRMD on May 30, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

The stock price of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has plunged by -1.69 when compared to previous closing price of 12.43, but the company has seen a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York on May 20-21, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $18 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRMD reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CRMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to CRMD, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

CRMD Trading at 30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, CorMedix Inc saw 50.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from Mistry Erin, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Oct 31 ’24. After this action, Mistry Erin now owns 52,011 shares of CorMedix Inc, valued at $14,985 using the latest closing price.

Hurlburt Elizabeth, the EVP of CorMedix Inc, sale 140,027 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14 ’24, which means that Hurlburt Elizabeth is holding 45,397 shares at $1,565,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 19.87, with 15.79 for asset returns.

Based on CorMedix Inc (CRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 395.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.