Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNTX is 57.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CNTX was 139.67K shares.

The stock price of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) has plunged by -3.98 when compared to previous closing price of 0.64, but the company has seen a -10.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Chagin, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”), effective June 9, 2025. Dr. Chagin succeeds Dr. Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, LLM, who has been serving as interim CMO and will remain a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”).

CNTX’s Market Performance

CNTX’s stock has fallen by -10.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.90% and a quarterly drop of -23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Context Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.56% for CNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -55.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTX

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CNTX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

D. Boral Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CNTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

CNTX Trading at -19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7486. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc saw -41.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -55.59, with -53.13 for asset returns.

Based on Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 48.80.

To sum up, Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.