Constellium SE (CSTM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 12.23. However, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that PARIS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is honored to welcome NASA representatives to its Ravenswood, West Virginia facility today to celebrate their collaboration on the Artemis program — NASA’s bold mission to return humans to the Moon and pave the way for crewed missions to Mars.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSTM is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CSTM is 128.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSTM on May 30, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

CSTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a 1.57% increase in the past week, with a 28.15% rise in the past month, and a 6.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for CSTM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on February 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Constellium SE saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 530.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.