Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

STZ has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STZ is 136.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STZ on May 30, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

STZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 178.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its first quarter ending May 31, 2025, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after the close of the U.S. markets by posting the earnings release and financial tables, as well as other supporting materials, on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com. A live conference call for analysts to discuss the company’s financial results, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future with President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

STZ’s Market Performance

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has seen a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.53% decline in the past month and a 3.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for STZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for STZ’s stock, with a -15.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $215 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to STZ, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

STZ Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.51. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw -18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Glaetzer Samuel J, who sale 3,150 shares at the price of $188.54 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Glaetzer Samuel J now owns 3,126 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $593,901 using the latest closing price.

SAMUEL GLAETZER, the Officer of Constellation Brands Inc, proposed sale 3,150 shares at $188.54 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that SAMUEL GLAETZER is holding shares at $593,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.98, with -0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 774.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.