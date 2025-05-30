Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CRK is 78.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.34% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CRK was 2.24M shares.

Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 23.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that ET and CRK should benefit from strong natural gas demand, higher prices and surging energy needs from AI-driven data centers and deep drilling assets.

CRK’s Market Performance

Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) has experienced a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.17% rise in the past month, and a 34.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for CRK’s stock, with a 44.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CRK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRK reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CRK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CRK Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRK rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, Comstock Resources, Inc saw 28.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRK starting from Davis Elizabeth B, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, Davis Elizabeth B now owns 99,632 shares of Comstock Resources, Inc, valued at $145,360 using the latest closing price.

Davis Elizabeth B, the Director of Comstock Resources, Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $16.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27 ’24, which means that Davis Elizabeth B is holding 107,632 shares at $169,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Resources, Inc stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -14.17, with -5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 638.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.