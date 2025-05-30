Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CBSH stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly gain of 3.40% and a quarterly plunge of -1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Commerce Bancshares, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for CBSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70x compared to its average ratio. CBSH has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CBSH is 129.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBSH on May 30, 2025 was 631.41K shares.

CBSH) stock’s latest price update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.91 in comparison to its previous close of 62.69, however, the company has experienced a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-28 that Dividend yields are rising on these 10 stocks. Dividend yields tend to on one of two occasions: the company is raising the dividend payout or the share price is sinking.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CBSH, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

CBSH Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, Commerce Bancshares, Inc saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from Kellerhals Patricia R, who proposed sale 4,000 shares at the price of $63.00 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Kellerhals Patricia R now owns shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc, valued at $252,000 using the latest closing price.

Kellerhals Patricia R, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares, Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $65.62 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Kellerhals Patricia R is holding 17,688 shares at $65,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 733.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.