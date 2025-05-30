Comerica, Inc (CMA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMA is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMA is 130.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on May 30, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 56.86. However, the company has seen a 2.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the 2025 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its second quarter 2025 earnings call on Friday, July 18, 2025.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica, Inc (CMA) has experienced a 2.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.05% rise in the past month, and a -9.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for CMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for CMA’s stock, with a -5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMA reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CMA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to CMA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

CMA Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.86. In addition, Comerica, Inc saw -7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from Sefzik Peter L, who sale 19,941 shares at the price of $54.63 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Sefzik Peter L now owns 47,325 shares of Comerica, Inc, valued at $1,089,471 using the latest closing price.

Sefzik Peter L, the Officer of Comerica, Inc, proposed sale 19,941 shares at $54.63 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Sefzik Peter L is holding shares at $1,089,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comerica, Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 11.11, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on Comerica, Inc (CMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comerica, Inc (CMA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.