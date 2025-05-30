Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.14 in relation to its previous close of 0.92. However, the company has experienced a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), a global entertainment technology company specializing in the integration of artificial intelligence and technology in the entertainment industry, today announced a significant milestone in the company’s new cryptocurrency mining business.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADD is 21.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADD on May 30, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

ADD’s Market Performance

ADD’s stock has seen a 10.56% increase for the week, with a 42.14% rise in the past month and a -12.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for Color Star Technology Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.95% for ADD’s stock, with a -95.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at 19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +45.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8968. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -58.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.1 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co Ltd stands at -7.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.88. Equity return is now at value -124.25, with -93.22 for asset returns.

Based on Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -226.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.