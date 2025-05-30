Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CLBR) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 14.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-01-15 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Pulte Family Office has taken a position in GrabAGun, Colombier Acquisition Corp II, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker, CLBR.

Is It Worth Investing in Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CLBR) Right Now?

Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CLBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92x compared to its average ratio. CLBR has 36-month beta value of 0.05.

The public float for CLBR is 17.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLBR on May 30, 2025 was 763.35K shares.

CLBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR) has seen a 6.71% increase in the past week, with a 18.70% rise in the past month, and a 35.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for CLBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for CLBR’s stock, with a 31.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLBR Trading at 21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBR rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Colombier Acquisition Corp. II saw 23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colombier Acquisition Corp. II stands at -1.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (CLBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.