Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CCEP stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly gain of 1.93% and a quarterly surge of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.93% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for CCEP’s stock, with a 11.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CCEP is 215.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for CCEP on May 30, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has jumped by 1.38 compared to previous close of 89.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that Here is how Coca-Cola European (CCEP) and Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CCEP, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.04. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCEP starting from DAMIAN PAUL GAMMELL, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $85.40 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, DAMIAN PAUL GAMMELL now owns shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc, valued at $8,539,680 using the latest closing price.

EDWARD OWEN WALKER, the Officer of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc, proposed sale 2,000 shares at $80.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that EDWARD OWEN WALKER is holding shares at $161,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 17.43, with 4.75 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.