CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for CNX is 137.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.68% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CNX was 2.35M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 31.47. However, the company has seen a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that CNX Resources is focused on maximizing free cash flow, which has driven share buybacks, debt reduction, and growth investments despite recent earnings volatility. The company’s recent Apex acquisition and operational efficiencies position it for continued FCF growth, with management raising 2025 FCF guidance to $3.97 per share. Risks include high short interest, hedging losses, and macroeconomic uncertainty, but strong FCF and efficiency gains support a positive outlook.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.03% gain in the past month and a 9.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for CNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

CNX Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.63. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from Clarkson J. Palmer, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $31.20 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Clarkson J. Palmer now owns 245,433 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $312,009 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of CNX Resources Corp, sale 1,075,000 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 13,925,000 shares at $33,421,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corp stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.33 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corp (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 515.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.