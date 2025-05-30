CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 68.76. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that CMS is expected to benefit from its strategic investment plan and expansion of renewable generation despite coal ash disposal costs and high debt levels.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CMS is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMS is 297.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CMS on May 30, 2025 was 2.73M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS’s stock has seen a -1.71% decrease for the week, with a -5.54% drop in the past month and a -3.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.17. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 2,198 shares at the price of $73.61 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 69,571 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $161,790 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Officer of CMS Energy Corporation, proposed sale 2,198 shares at $73.37 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding shares at $161,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.