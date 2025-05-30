Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CCO has 36-month beta value of 2.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCO is 341.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCO on May 30, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a -4.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and David Sailer, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., are scheduled to present at the TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:05 a.m., Eastern Time.

CCO’s Market Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has experienced a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.88% rise in the past month, and a -10.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.12% for CCO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCO reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for CCO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCO, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CCO Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1160. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc saw -21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from MORENO ARTURO R, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, MORENO ARTURO R now owns 63,464,016 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $460,000 using the latest closing price.

MORENO ARTURO R, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that MORENO ARTURO R is holding 62,894,358 shares at $218,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.08.

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 442.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.