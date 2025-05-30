Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 28.65. However, the company has seen a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Civitas announces pricing of new bond.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.26x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIVI is 87.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.85% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CIVI was 2.32M shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a -25.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for CIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for CIVI’s stock, with a -36.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $34 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIVI reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for CIVI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Siebert Williams Shank gave a rating of “Hold” to CIVI, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

CIVI Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw -38.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Carrell Clayton A., who purchase 31,010 shares at the price of $28.22 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Carrell Clayton A. now owns 89,487 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $875,074 using the latest closing price.

Willard Howard A., the Director of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 7,000 shares at $27.67 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Willard Howard A. is holding 39,805 shares at $193,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 12.73, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.