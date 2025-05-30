Cigna Group (CI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 310.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that CVS rallies on turnaround momentum and EPS growth, while CI is a defensive play with stable returns and a focused healthcare strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29x compared to its average ratio. CI has 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CI is 262.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on May 30, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stock saw a decrease of -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Cigna Group (CI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $323 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 26th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $388 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

CI Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.97. In addition, Cigna Group saw 13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Palmer Eric P, who proposed sale 610 shares at the price of $335.08 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Palmer Eric P now owns shares of Cigna Group, valued at $204,399 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Eric P, the Former Officer of Cigna Group, proposed sale 14,985 shares at $335.61 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Palmer Eric P is holding shares at $5,029,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cigna Group stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 12.37, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cigna Group (CI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.