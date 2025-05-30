CIENA Corp’s (CIEN) Stock: A 4.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CIENA Corp (CIEN) has gone up by 2.04% for the week, with a 21.07% rise in the past month and a 4.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for CIEN’s stock, with a 15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CIEN is 139.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on May 30, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.39relation to previous closing price of 82.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Ciena is well-positioned in AI-driven network infrastructure, with strong technology and first-mover advantage, but faces stagnant revenue and shrinking margins. Blue Planet’s rapid growth is promising, yet its revenue contribution remains small; overall financials show declining cash flow and rising leverage. Valuation is stretched at a 32x forward P/E, far above peers, making the stock too expensive given current financial performance and risks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $75 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CIEN, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at 19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.09. In addition, CIENA Corp saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $79.89 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 362,080 shares of CIENA Corp, valued at $543,252 using the latest closing price.

Gage Brodie, the SVP Global Products & Supply of CIENA Corp, sale 350 shares at $78.67 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Gage Brodie is holding 46,233 shares at $27,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.76, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 350.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CIENA Corp (CIEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.