Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has gone up by 1.28% for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 4.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.24% for CB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for CB’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 14.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CB is 398.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CB’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.78 in relation to its previous close of 289.00. However, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Chubb (CB) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $303 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $323. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CB, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CB Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.12. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Keogh John W, who sale 85,083 shares at the price of $290.24 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Keogh John W now owns 237,728 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $24,694,152 using the latest closing price.

Ortega Juan Luis, the Executive Vice President* of Chubb Limited, sale 6,504 shares at $292.13 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Ortega Juan Luis is holding 40,450 shares at $1,900,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.85 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chubb Limited (CB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.