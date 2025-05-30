China Pharma Holdings Inc (CPHI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

China Pharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.00, however, the company has experienced a -15.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-04 that HAIKOU, China, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Pharma Holdings Inc. (“China Pharma” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CPHI) reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its common stock effective Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the common stock will continue on the NYSE American under the symbol “CPHI”.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPHI is 2.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPHI on May 30, 2025 was 82.50K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI’s stock has seen a -15.18% decrease for the week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month and a -26.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for China Pharma Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.37% for CPHI’s stock, with a -10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc saw -18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

-0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc stands at -0.69. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -59.14, with -29.86 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Pharma Holdings Inc (CPHI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.