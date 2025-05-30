Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.84relation to previous closing price of 407.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Consumer confidence rebounded in May, boosting the outlook for stocks like NFLX, JAKK, KTB, FOX and CHTR with rising earnings estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98x compared to its average ratio. CHTR has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CHTR is 94.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on May 30, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month, and a 10.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHTR, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

CHTR Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $406.85. In addition, Charter Communications Inc saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from DiGeronimo Richard J, who sale 1,551 shares at the price of $423.81 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, DiGeronimo Richard J now owns 6,804 shares of Charter Communications Inc, valued at $657,322 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 36.94, with 3.47 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.