Cerus Corp (CERS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CERS is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CERS is 178.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on May 30, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

CERS) stock’s latest price update

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.77 in relation to its previous close of 1.26. However, the company has experienced a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CONCORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced it will showcase the latest INTERCEPT Blood System clinical data at the 35th Regional International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) Congress being held May 31 to June 4, 2025, in Milan. “The breadth of data being presented this year underscores the broad applicability of the INTERCEPT system for platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex as well as the potential benefit for red blood cells,” s.

CERS’s Market Performance

Cerus Corp (CERS) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.56% decline in the past month and a -22.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for CERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on April 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CERS, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2923. In addition, Cerus Corp saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Jensen Chrystal, who sale 30,075 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Jensen Chrystal now owns 783,294 shares of Cerus Corp, valued at $43,609 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Chrystal, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerus Corp, sale 18,949 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Jensen Chrystal is holding 813,369 shares at $27,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corp stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -36.14, with -9.57 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corp (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cerus Corp (CERS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.