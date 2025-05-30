Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a -5.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced two presentations at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025 Congress, which is being held from June 11-14, 2025, at Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations will highlight data supporting the company’s emerging preclinical cell therapy pipeline and investigational programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IPSC is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IPSC is 40.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On May 30, 2025, IPSC’s average trading volume was 611.84K shares.

IPSC’s Market Performance

IPSC stock saw a decrease of -5.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for IPSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPSC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for IPSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2023.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to IPSC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

IPSC Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5464. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -46.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Pfeiffenberger Brent, who sale 29,552 shares at the price of $0.55 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Pfeiffenberger Brent now owns 1,682,258 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $16,135 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffenberger Brent, the Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 29,552 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Pfeiffenberger Brent is holding shares at $16,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -10.49, with -6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -111.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.