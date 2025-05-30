Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 15.85. However, the company has seen a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that CENX logs lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings, revenues up sequentially on higher aluminum prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENX is 51.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.64% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.70M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

The stock of Century Aluminum Co (CENX) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a -17.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for CENX’s stock, with a -12.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CENX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, Century Aluminum Co saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Hoffman Robert F, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.24 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, Hoffman Robert F now owns 59,083 shares of Century Aluminum Co, valued at $101,200 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Robert F, the SVP, IT and CAO of Century Aluminum Co, sale 2,500 shares at $19.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Hoffman Robert F is holding 64,083 shares at $49,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 18.03, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 448.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Aluminum Co (CENX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.