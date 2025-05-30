Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Stock Experiences -4.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, EBR stock has gone up by 1.24%, with a monthly decline of -4.90% and a quarterly surge of 15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for EBR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) is above average at 9.66x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume of EBR on May 30, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.82 in relation to its previous close of 7.31. However, the company has experienced a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ivan de Souza Monteiro – President Eduardo Haiama – Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations Elio Wolff – Vice President, Strategy and Business Development Rodrigo Limp – Vice President, Regulation and Institutional Relations Conference Call Participants Bruno Amorim – Goldman Sachs Andre Sampaio – Santander Arthur Pereira – J.P.

EBR Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 28.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 8.58, with 3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.